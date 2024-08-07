SWANSEA – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, will join state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, in a visit to Cambridge House of Swansea Thursday at 2 p.m. to highlight legislative efforts to support older adults – including an increase in the monthly personal needs allowance for qualifying supportive living facility residents from $90 to $120 per month.

“Personal needs allowances help older adults with small personal expenses, such as paying for haircuts, clothing, magazines and other purchases,” Hoffman said. “These are often the kinds of purchases we take for granted, and every dollar helps. Whether it’s to buy a treat for a grandkid or something personal, this is an increase that matters.”

Hoffman has been a leading advocate for an increase in the monthly personal needs allowance, introducing legislation that would effectively raise the figure for qualifying supportive living facility residents from $90 to $120 (House Bill 4364). This increase to $120 for qualifying supportive living facility residents was eventually included in a Medicaid omnibus (Senate Bill 3268) recently signed into law. For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.

Who: State Rep. Jay Hoffman, state Sen. Christopher Belt, state Rep. Katie Stuart What: Lawmakers meet with Cambridge House of Swansea residents, discuss efforts to increase personal needs allowance When: Thursday, Aug. 8; 2 p.m. Where: Cambridge House of Swansea; 3900 Sullivan Dr., Swansea

