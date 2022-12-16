THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 GIRL'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

JERSEY 49, DUCHESNE CATHOLIC (ST. CHARLES, MO.) 30

In the tournament at Orchard Farm Mo., Jersey went off to a good start and never trailed in defeating Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles. Mo.

The Panthers led all the way through, holding leads of 13-6, 31-13, and 44-23 after the first three quarters, with the Pioneers taking the fourth quarter 7-5.

Tessa Crawford and Meredith Gray both led Jersey with 15 points each, while Amelia Strebel and Bria Tuttle each scored five points apiece, Cate Breden had four points, Cali Breden had three points and Ella Smith had two points.

The Panthers are now 7-5, while Duchesne goes to 2-4.

Jersey will take on Ursuline for the championship of the Orchard Farm Tournament tonight (Dec. 16) AT 8:30 P.M.

VALMEYER 53, STEELEVILLE 49

Valmeyer rallied from a six-point first-quarter deficit to take a road win at Steeleville.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 12-6, then at the half 28-23, but the Pirates rallied to take a 36-35 lead after three quarters, then outscored Steeleville in the fourth 17-14 to take the win.

Brooke Miller again led Valmeyer with 18 points, while Avery Proffer hit for 13 points, Josie Reeves had nine points, Ava Reeves hit for six points, Nicole Engleman scored four points and Kylie Eschmann had three points.

The Pirates are now 3-6, while the Warriors go to 2-7.

CARLINVILLE 48, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 25

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville pulled away in the second and third quarters to take the win over South Fork at the Carlinville Big House.

The Ponies led after the first quarter 14-13, but the Cavaliers took the game over in the second, holding a 22-17 lead at halftime, expanding it to 32-19 after three quarters, then outscored South Fork in the final period 15-6 to gain the win.

Jordyn Loveless had her best game of the season so far, leading Carlinville with 20 points, while Braley Wiser hit for eight points, Kaitlyn Reels had seven points, Hannah Gibson scored six points, Isabella Tiburzi hit for five points and Addie Ruyle had two points.

The Cavies are now 3-8 on the year, while the Ponies fall to 7-5.

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, EAST ST. LOUIS 43

Belleville West rallied from a slight first-quarter deficit to win the Southwestern Conference game at home over East St. Louis, who returned to the court after having forfeited their last three games following an altercation against Alton.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 13-11, but the Maroons came back to lead at halftime 28-21, then took a 45-30 lead after three quarters, with East Side outscoring West in the fourth period 12-8.

Ryale Mosly led East Side with 12 points, while Alicia Cross added 10 points, Arrionna Whitt hit for six points, Heaven Williams scored four points, LaMijah Suggs and Mylonn Miller both had three points and Deja Coleman and Riquerah Griffin each scored two points apiece.

The Maroons are now 1-8, while the Flyers go to 6-9.

ALTON 62, BELLEVILLE EAST 17

HIGHLAND 46, TRIAD 29

WATERLOO 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 35

O'FALLON 68, COLLINSVILLE 33

FATHER MCGIVNEY 66, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 18

More like this: