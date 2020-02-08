Thursday, Friday Sports Roundup
THURSDAY-FRIDAY FEBRUARY 6-7 SPORTS ROUNDUP
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULT
JERSEY 60, HIGHLAND 56: Chloe White led Jersey with 19 points, while Abby Manns had 17 points and Clare Breden eight as the Panthers won over Highland at Havens Gym.
Manns became the 14th player in the history of the Panther program to score 1,000 career points, hitting the second of two free throws, which also made the score 58-54. A Highland basket with 7.5 seconds left cut the lead to two, but a pair of free throws from White clinched the game for Jersey.
The Panthers had a 17-7 lead after one quarter, taking the lead to 32-19 at halftime, and seeing the lead cut to 39-30 after three quarters. The Bulldogs outscored Jersey 26-21 in the final quarter, but the Panthers held on to win.
Kirsten Taylor led Highland with 19 points, while Megan Kronk had 13 points and Bella LaPorta added 12.
The Panthers are now 21-6, while the Bulldogs drop to 21-7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
GREENVILLE 48, STAUNTON 44: Ethan Booth led Staunton with 15 points, Frank Goss had 11 points and Brent Kinder eight as the Bulldogs dropped a South Central Conference game at Greenville.
The Comets led after one quarter 15-13. and at halftime 28-23, with Staunton taking a 34-30 lead after three quarters. Greenville then outscored the Bulldogs 18-10 to take the win.
The Comets are now 7-16, while Staunton falls to 13-11.
COLLINSVILLE 51, GRANITE CITY 48: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 18 points, with Keydrian Jones having 13 points and David Granger adding six as the Kahoks held off Granite City at Granite's Memorial Gym.
The Warriors led after one quarter 15-12, but Collinsville rallied to take a 28-25 lead at halftime, then extended the lead to 48-37 after three quarters. Granite outscored the Kahoks 12-3 in the final quarter, but came up short as the Kahoks took the win.
Christian Jones led the Warriors with 16 points, with Jahkeis Tippitt scoring 15 points and Marcus Peppers eight.
Collinsville improved to 24-1, while Granite is now 11-11.
HARDIN CALHOUN 81, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 41: Ben Eberlin had a season-high 36 points for Calhoun, while Corey Nelson and Brody Caselton each had 16 points in the Warriors win at North Greene.
Calhoun led wire to wire, with leads of 29-4, 50-14 and 72-29 at the end of each quarter.
Keaton Brown led the Spartans with 16 points, Brayden Wyatt had nine points and Taylor Scott added seven.
The Warriors up their mark to 19-4, while North Greene drops to 10-15.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Civic Memorial 41, Roxana 40 (OT)
Edwardsville 59, Alton 56 (OT)
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 45, Father McGivney Catholic 43
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Greenville 48, Staunton 44
Triad 77, Waterloo 53
East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 47
Jersey 48, Civic Memorial 43
Belleville East 84, Alton 70
Collinsville 51, Granite City 48
Hardin Calhoun 81, White Hall North Greene 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Belleville East 55, Alton 34
East Alton-Wood River 62, Brussels 11
Edwardsville 59, East St. Louis 31
Metro-East Lutheran 2, Madison 0 (forfeit)
Hillsboro 51, Piasa Southwestern 41
Gillespie 43, Staunton 35
Collinsville 72, Granite City 49
Civic Memorial 65, Triad 42
Jersey 60, Highland 56
HOCKEY
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
MSCHA PLAYOFFS
- LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- QUARTERFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME ONE
Kirkwood 5, DeSmet Jesuit 1 (Pioneers lead series 1-0)
FOUNDERS CUP --- QUARTERFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME ONE
SATURDAY, FEB. 1 RESULT
Eureka 16, St. Mary's Catholic 2 (Wildcats lead series 1-0)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
GAME TWO
Eureka 16, St. Mary's Catholic 1 (Wildcats win series 2-0)
Lutheran South 4, Francis Howell North 1 (Lancers win series 2-0)
Parkway South 3, Ft. Zumwalt South 1 (Patriots win series 1-0-1)
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP --- QUARTERFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME ONE
CBC 6, Rockwood Summit 2 (Cadets lead series 1-0)
Lafayette 7, Rockwood Marquette 2 (Lancers lead series 1-0)
St. John Vianney Catholic 5, Priory Catholic 2 (Golden Griffins lead series 1-0)
DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- QUARTERFINALS
BEST-OF-TWO SERIES
GAME ONE
Oakville 4, Parkway West 3 (Tigers lead series 1-0)
Westminster Christian 7, Ft. Zumwalt East 1 (Wildcats lead series 1-0)
St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 4, Imperial Seckman 1 (Pioneers lead series 1-0)
Lindbergh 5, Fox 3 (Flyers lead series 1-0)
MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BEST-OF-THREE SERIES
CLASS 1A
Triad 8, Bethalto 3 (Knights lead series 1-0)
Edwardsville 7, Highland 6 (shootout, EDW 1, HGL 0) (Tigers lead series 1-0)
CLASS 2A
Collinsville 2, St. John Vianney Catholic 1 (shootout, COL 1, VIA 0) (Kahoks lead series 1-0)
Belleville 3, Columbia 0
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Winnipeg Jets 4, St. Louis Blues 2
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULT
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Morehead State 58, SIU-Edwardsville 49
FRIDAY'S RESULT
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Maryland 75, Illinois 66
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Saint Louis University 63, Saint Joseph's 48
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Ohio State 78, Illinois 58
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Morehead State 63, SIU-Edwardsville 55 (OT)
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri 73, Georgia 65
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Drake 91, SIU-Carbondale 76
More like this: