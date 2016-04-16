FRIDAY

BASEBALL

JERSEY 9, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Jersey scored five times in the top of the seventh to give Hardin-Calhoun a 9-4 loss in Hardin Friday afternoon.

The Warriors had taken a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Panthers took the lead with three in the third; Calhoun tied it in the fourth and the teams traded runs in the fifth before the Panthers gained control in the seventh.

Jacob Witt was 1-for-4 with a RBI for Jersey, with Drake Kanallakan going 1-for-4 with three RBIs; James Holmes 1-for-4; Collin Carey 1-for-4; Cole Berry 2-for-4; Killian 1-for-2; and Drew Sauerwin 2-for-3. Damian Pohlman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors, with Mitch Bick 2-for-4, Ty Bick 2-for-3 and Easton Clark, Gunnar Armbuster and Brandon Baalman each getting a hit.

Zach Benware got the win for the Panthers, going the distance while giving up two earned runs on nine hits and fanning two; Pohlman took the loss, giving up six earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Warriors fell to 10-9 on the year; the Panthers went to 12-7 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 16, CAHOKIA 5 (5 INNINGS): Granite City pulled away from Cahokia with a six-run fourth and scored four more times in the fifth to down Cahokia 16-5 in five innings in a non-conference game in Cahokia Friday.

Austin Bonvicinio tripled twice in a 2-for-4 day with three runs scored for the 3-16 Warriors; Brandon Merz was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored; Sam Watson went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored; Tyler Wheatley 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored; and Andy Hailey 1-for-3with a run scored.

Wheatley went the distance for the win, striking out 10 while giving up two earned runs on five hits.

ROXANA 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A Blake Vandiver single in the bottom of the seventh scored Logan Presley and gave Roxana a 4-3 win over Piasa Southwestern in a South Central Conference game in Roxana Friday.

Vandiver's game-winning RBI topped off a 3-for-4 day for the senior, including a triple and a run scored.

The Shells went to 6-9 overall, 5-0 in the SCC; the Piasa Birds fell to 8-6 overall, 3-1 in the league. Southwestern had started the year 0-5 before catching fire.

Collin Baumgarter took the loss, striking out nine and conceding four hits; Tanner Davis got the win for Roxana, giving up three runs and fanned three.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, SHIOCTIC, WIS., 0: Kevin Lloyd threw a one-hitter on Shioctic, Wis., as Marquette Catholic defeated Shioctic 5-0 at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Friday.

Liam Maher doubled twice and had two RBIs for the 7-9 Explorers, with Brady McAfee getting two hits and two RBIs on the day.

Lloyd fanned eight and had a hit batsman in the fourth to end a bid for a perfect game.

ORCHARD FARM, MO., 12, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7: A five-run sixth was enough to send Orchard Farm, Mo., to a 12-7 win over visiting Metro East Lutheran in St. Charles County, Mo., Friday.

The Eagles went to 2-10 on the year; the Knights fell to 4-10.

PLEASANT PLAINS 9, CARROLLTON 1: Six runs in the second was all Pleasant Plains needed to upend Carrollton 9-1 in Carrollton Friday.

Cardinal pitching held the Hawks to two hits; Blake Struble gave up three earned runs for the Hawks on seven hits in 5.1 innings; he struck out four on the day.

BUNKER HILL 15, LINCOLNWOOD 1: Storm Coffman got the win as Bunker Hill dispatched Lincolnwood 15-1 Friday.

The Minutemen went to 6-5 on the year with the win.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 1, JERSEY 0: A sixth-inning run was all Gillespie needed to defeat Jersey 1-0 in Gillespie Friday.

Rylee Jarman scored the game's only run off Bethany Muenstermann, who came in the game in relief from Ashton Tewell. Addison Bryant gave up just two hits to the Panthers, to Tewell and Mackenzie Thurston; she struck out four.

Tewell threw five innings and gave up just three hits while fanning one.

ROXANA 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Roxana scored once in the first and twice in the sixth to defeat Metro East Lutheran 3-0 in Roxana Friday.

Alexis Counts was 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored for the Shells; Abbey Palen was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Sam Sherer 1-for-3 with a RBI and Olivia Stangler had a run scored.

Phoebe Booher scattered three MEL hits while striking out six in getting the win.

O'FALLON 9, ROXANA 0: Addison Barnouski fanned 13 Shells as the Panthers threw a 9-0 shutout on Roxana in Roxana Friday.

Barnouski also had a home run among three hits for the day, driving in six runs for OTHS.

COLUMBIA 12, GRANITE CITY 2: Columbia got out to a 6-0 lead through three innings and defeated Granite City 12-2 in a non-conference game at Wilsotn Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City Friday.

Kallie Farmer was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles while Lexi Touchette was 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Chelsey Pena was 4-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 4, KANSAS CITY ST. TERESA'S 3 (EXTRA TIME): Edwardsville took a 2-0 lead on the defending Missouri Class 4 champion St. Teresa's of Kansas City before the Saints rallied, but the Tigers' Jane Ann Crabtree blasted home a free kick in the second half of the extra session to give the Tigers a 4-3 win in the Pepsi Showdown event in the Chicago suburb of Schaumberg Friday evening.

Paitlyn Schneider scored twice for EHS and Allison Blume scored the goal to make it 3-3 and send the match to extra time.

The win was Edwardsville's eighth in a row, taking the Tigers' record to 11-2-1; the Saints fell to 5-3.

BOYS TENNIS

TIGERS SPLIT PAIR IN COLUMBIA, MO.: Edwardsville traveled to mid-Missouri for the Columbia Rock Bridge Duals Friday, the Tigers falling to host Rock Bridge 7-2 but defeating Jenks, Okla., 5-4.

Zack Trimpe and Alex Gray won the only two matches against Rock Bridge, while Trimpe, Gray and Carson Ware won singles matches against Jenks, with the doubles teams of Trimpe/Gray and Erik Weiler/Luke Motley won their flights to take the win over the defending Oklahoma Class 6A champions.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, ALTON 1: Luke Vanlandingham threw 11 strikeouts as Belleville West handed Alton a 7-1 Southwestern Conference defeat in Belleville Thursday.

Mikey Hampton and Steven Pattan had two hits each for the Redbirds, who fell to 11-5 overall; Aaron Bonnell had a RBI for AHS. Cal Kossina was 4-for-4 for the Maroons (12-4), with Wyatt Parker getting two hits and two RBIs, three RBIs from Logan Betz and two hits from Buddy Gore.

Gary Volz took his first loss of the year, lasting just an inning and giving up two runs on two hits and fanning two.

O'FALLON 12, EDWARDSVILLE 2 (6 INNINGS): O'Fallon broke a scoreless tie with a two-run fourth and things went from there as the Panthers defeated Edwardsville 12-2 in six innings in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Thursday.

Panther pitcher Bradley Harrison held the Tigers to five hits, from Dylan Burris (who doubled), Jake Garella, Trey Riley (who also doubled), Mark Smtih and Cole Cimarolli; Riley and Smith both had RBIs for Edwardsville. Harrison had eight strikeouts for the Panthers.

Riley took the loss, going three innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while fanning three; Andrew Frank, Jordan Yenne and Austin Reusch each saw time on the mound for EHS.

The Tigers fell to 13-4 on the year, 4-2 in the SWC, while OTHS went to 14-3, 5-1 in the league.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, GREENVILLE 1: Marquette Catholic's 12-hit attack helped the Explorers to an 8-1 win over Greenville at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Thursday.

Jacob File went six innings for the win, conceding a run on three hits while striking out two; Luke Simmons got the save for Marquette.

Brady McAfee was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Explorers, with Mike Neel rapping out two hits and two RBIs and Liam Maher and File added a pair of hits each.

JERSEY 4, PITTSFIELD 0: Daniel Williams fanned 10 as Jersey blanked Pittsfield 4-0 at home Thursday.

Collin Carey had a hit and RBI for the Panthers; Saukee pitching held the Panthers to three hits.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, BRUSSELS 5 (4.5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored six times in the bottom of the fourth after getting out to the lead to defeat Brussels 14-5 in four-and-a-half innings as the two teams played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Thursday.

Scott Kasting was 3-for-4 for the Birds with a double and three RBIs, while Collin Baumgartner was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs; Jacob Ritzhaupt was 1-for-2, Brock Seymour 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Kody Golike 1-for-3 and Luke Golike 1-for-2.

Jacob Bowman went four innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

COLLINSVILLE 13, GRANITE CITY 3 (6 INNINGS): Collinsville scored five times in the fifth to help the Kahoks to a 13-3, six-inning Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Collinsville's Arthur Fletcher Field Thursday.

B.J. Niesporek was 2-for-3 with a run scored for GCHS, with Latrell Smith going 2-for-3; Sam Watson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Tyler Wheatley and Gabe Jarman each had solo hits for the Warriors. Jarman had the other run scored for Granite.

Jamie Roustio took the loss for the Warriors, going three innings and giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits while striking out one.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 13, NORTH GREENE 1 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun had seven runs in the sixth to short-game North Greene 13-1 in Hardin Thursday.

Wes Klocke was 3-for-3 for the Warriors with four RBIs, while Easton Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brandon Baalman 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Sam Baalman 2-for-4 and Mitch Bick, Damian Pohlman and Reese Friedel each had a hit.

Brandon Baalman got the win, throwing four innings and not allowing a run or hit while fanning one.

CARROLLTON 3, AUBURN 1: Carrollton scored twice in the second and countered an Auburn run with one of their own in the fifth as the Hawks held off the Trojans 3-1 at home Thursday.

Alex Bowker was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Hawks, with Cole Brannan going 1-for-3, Kolten Bottom 1-for-3 and Hayden Stringer 3-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Cole Brannan got the win, going 6.2 innings with one earned run and three hits conceded while retiring 11 by strikeout; Blake Struble got the save.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: Savannah Fisher had a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day as Alton held off Belleville West 4-3 in a Southwestern Conference game in Godfrey Thursday.

Brittany Roady went the distance to get the win; she gave up no unearned runs on six hits while fanning eight for the Redbirds to get the win.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, O'FALLON 3: Hayli Green lifted a homer to left-center on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh to give Edwardsville a 4-3 thriller over O'Fallon at home Thursday.

Green's game-winner put the Panthers to 11-2 overall, 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference; they sit a half-game ahead of Alton, who went to 5-1 in the league with a win over Belleville West Thursday. The Panthers fell to 8-3 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Green was 1-for-3 on the day with the homer and RBI; Rachel Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Sarah Hangsleben 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Jordan Corby 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Allison Loehr and Emma Lewis each had a hit.

Jordan Garella got the win, giving up three earned runs on nine hits while retiring one by strikeout.

GRANITE CITY 6, COLLINSVILLE 5: Khaley Bettorf led the way with three hits and a RBI as Granite City upended Collinsville 6-5 in a Southwestern Conference game at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City Thursday.

Morgan Tanksley had two hits, including a homer, as the Warriors went to 2-4 in the league.

ROXANA 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Phoebe Booher struck out six and gave up three hits as Roxana blanked Metro East Lutheran 3-0 Thursday.

Alexis Counts and Sam Sherer each had RBIs for the Shells.

JERSEY 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: Jersey scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to defeat East Alton-Wood River 10-9 in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Oilers had jumped to a 6-2 lead in the first but the Panthers kept chipping away at it before their walkoff win in the seventh.

Ashton Tewell was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Panthers, with Bethany Muenstermann going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Maci Thurston 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Kaylee Griggs 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored, P Tisdale 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, Caitlyn Connell 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Libby Muenstermann a run scored and Maggie Collins 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Carly Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Rebecca Null 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Morgan Moxey 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored; Thresa Hand 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs; Haley Shewmake 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored; Peyton Young a run scored; Emme Flanagan 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; and Heather Martin 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.

Tewell got the win, going 4.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and a strikeout; Moxey took the loss, going the distance and giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits with eight strikeouts.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GREENVILLE 3: Marquette Catholic grabbed a lead early and held on to defeat Greenville 5-3 at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

Miranda Schroeder was 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI for the Explorers, with Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Grace Frost 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Tess Eberlin two RBIs and a run scored and Sam Harshbarger 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Eberlin got the win and went the distance, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while fanning two.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 2, ROXANA 1: A 27th-minute penalty kick gave Carlinville a 2-1 win over Roxana in a South Central Conference match in Carlinville Thursday.

Emma Lucas goaled in the seventh minute for the Shells to forge a 1-1 tie before the PK. The Shells fell to 6-4-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Morgan Wilson scored in the second half from a McKenzie Dixon assist to give Civic Memorial a 1-0 win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Thursday.

The Eagles went to 4-6-3 on the year; the Knights dropped to 0-9.

