THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 57, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54: In a down-to-the-wire battle, Marissa-Coulterville just did get past McGivney to take the win at the McGivney gym.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 19 points, while David Carroll came up with 11 points, Carson Barone, Will Rakers, and Brendan Kayser all came up with six points each, and both Tyler Jacobs and Owen Kolesa had three points apiece.

The Meteors are 17-11, while McGivney goes to 14-17.

HARDIN CALHOUN 49, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 43: Calhoun went on the road to take a vital win at Griggsville-Perry.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 19 points, while Connor Longnecker came up with 15 points, Jack Graner had nine points, Blake Nolte scored three points, Jack Zipprich had two points, and Jack Webster scored a single point.

Calhoun is now 21-8, while the Tornadoes slip to 13-18.

In other games played on Thursday, in a game played at Duster Thomas Gym in Pinckneyville, Columbia won over Mounds Meridian 84-51, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Granite City 46-39, Marquette Catholic defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 47-41, Sparta won over visiting Trenton Wesclin 70-55, Valmeyer defeated Maryville Christian 53-44, and Staunton won at Hillsboro 81-48.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A

CARLINVILLE 45, HILLSBORO 40: In the regional final at the Carlinville Big House, the Cavaliers advanced to the Waverly sectional with a close win over Hillsboro.

Isabella Tiburzi again led Carlinville, this time with 16 points, while Hannah Gibson had 11 points, both Jordyn Loveless and Kaitlyn Reels had seven points each, and Ruthie Reels scored four points.

The Cavies are now 26-5. while the Hilltoppers ended their season at 21-11.

In the Columbia final, Breese Central won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 57-26, while in the Greenville final, Nashville eliminated Carlyle 58-28,

CLASS 3A

CIVIC MEMORIAL 43, HIGHLAND 25: In the Olney Richland County final, which was played at Triad's Rich Mason Gym, CM went through to their own sectional with a win over Highland.

Sophie Schroeder led the Bulldogs with eight points, while Jordan Bircher had six points, Peyton Frey hit for five points, and Chloe Gould, Paige Kielboeker, and Linden Klucker all scored two points each.

The Eagles advanced with a 26-6 mark, while Highland was eliminated at 15-17.

EFFINGHAM 59, TRIAD 38: In the Triad final at Rich Mason Gym, Effingham went to an early lead, and never looked back in defeating the host Knights.

Makenna Witham led Triad with 13 points, while Savannah Hildebrand had nine points, Erica Boyce hit for eight points, Addy Gentemann scored five points, Emerson Guidry had two points, and Delaney Hess scored a single point.

The Flaming Hearts go to 25-7, while Triad's season ends at 23-9.

In the Class 3A Mt. Vernon regional semifinals, the host Rams won over East St. Louis 69-37, while Carbondale eliminated Mascoutah 52-30.

CLASS 4A

O'FALLON 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 60: In the Belleville East final, O'Fallon held on to win its sixth straight regional, taking a close win over the host Lancers.

Haeli Tart led the Panthers with 22 points, while Josie Christopher came up with 19 points, Kayla Kalmer scored nine points, Hannah Barringer had six points, Jaleah Smith scored four points, Nakia McCottrell had two points, and Sasha Kelly scored a single point.

East was led by both Hailey Gray and Taylor Smith, who had 16 points each, while Vanessa Stacy had 12 points, Ramiyah Young hit for 11 points, Andrea Hall had three points, and Demaya Bartelheim scored two points.

O'Fallon moves on to the Alton sectional at 24-9. while the Lancers' comeback season ends at 20-12.

CLASS 1A

In Class 1A regional finals, Carrollton won over Mt. Sterling Brown County 47-42, while at Farina South Central, Brownstown defeated Father McGivney Catholic 46-27, and In the Dupo final, Okawville eliminated Sandoval 42-27.

