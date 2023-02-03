THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 76, BELLEVILLE WEST 24

Alton continued its big season by jumping out to a 42-15 halftime lead in going on to a Southwestern Conference win at Belleville West.

Laila Blakeny and Jarius Powers both led the Redbirds with 14 points each, while Alyssa Lewis had 12 points, Kaylea Lacey scored 11 points and Kiyoko Proctor added 10 points.

Alton is now 26-1, while the Maroons go to 3-19.

STAUNTON 55, GILLESPIE 25

In a South Central Conference game, Staunton took an 18-0 lead after the first quarter and went on to the win over Gillespie at the Bulldogs' gym.

Grace Bekeske led Staunton with 16 points, while Haris Legendre added 12 points and Ele Feldman scored 10 points.

The Bulldogs are now 17-6, while the Miners go to 15-14.

CARLINVILLE 55, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27

In another SCC game, visiting Carlinville broke open the game with a 19-11 third quarter that allowed the Cavaliers to take the win over Southwestern.

Kaitlyn Reels led Carlinville with 13 points, while Braley Wiser came up with 12 points. Vivian Zurheide was the leader for the Piasa Birds with nine points, while Gracie Darr added seven points.

The Cavies are now 13-13, while Southwestern is now 3-14.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 57, GRANITE CITY 48

Gateway Legacy, from Florissant, Mo., held off Granite City at Granite's Memorial Gym.

Kaylyn Wiley had a big game for the Warriors with 25 points, while Melashia Bennett scored 15 points.

The Lions are now 12-10, while Granite slips to 5-18.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 36, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 28

In another GMC game, Marquette played well to defeat COR at the Marquette Family Arena.

Haley Rodgers led the Explorers with 10 points, while Nia Ballinger came up with nine points.

Marquette is now 15-13, while the Silver Stallions fall to 14-14.

HIGHLAND 55, TRIAD 34

VELMEYER 33, STEELVILLE 31

WATERLOO 47, CIVIC MEMORIAL 28

MASCOUTAH 68, JERSEY 46

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 53, DUPO 17

Maryville Christian jumped out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead, then led at halftime 38-10 in going on to a 53-17 win at Dupo. The Lions are now 13-12 in their first year of competition in the IHSA, while the Tigers go to 3-11.

