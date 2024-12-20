THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 29, MCCLUER 21: At the McCluer gym in Ferguson, Mo., Granite City went out to an eight -point win over the hosts.

Jailynn Rae Woods led the way for the Warriors with 16 points, while Kailee Bastean added five points, both Tailyah Sykes and Makayla Tanksley had three points each, and Tyhlee Simms scored two points.

Granite is now 6-6, while the Comets slip to 3-3.

TRIAD 31, HIGHLAND 30: In the girls' MVC rivalry game, Triad pulled out the close win over Highland at Rich Mason Gym.

Erica Boyce led the Knights with eight points, while both Savannah Hildebrand and Makenna Witham hit for six points each, Alexia Metcalf scored four points, Delaney Hess, Addi Jones, and Presley Thompson all scored two points apiece, and Emerson Guidry scored a single point.

Triad is now 10-2, while the Bulldogs slip to 5-7.

In other games played on Thursday, Carlyle won over Trenton Wesclin 50-38, New Athens won at Dupo 45-36, Freeburg won over Salem 64-46, East St. Louis won over Belleville West 54-37, Alton upended Belleville East 59-42, Breese Central won at Columbia 54-35, and Centralia won over Mascoutah 48-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAHOKIA 65, NORMANDY 61: Cahokia held off Normandy, of north St. Louis County, in a close game played at the Cahokia gym.

Cornelius Griffin led he Comanches with 19 points, while Taven Miller hit for 12 points, Cameron Edwards and Omar Nixon each scored nine points apiece, Armon Smith had six points, Corrion Raiford scored five points, Zetavyon Grante had four points, and C'Narri Griffin had a single point.

Cahokia improves to 5-5, while the Vikings go to 2-1.

In a result from Wednesday night, Staunton took a 54-20 win over Pawnee. In other results from Thursday night, in a Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry game, Triad won over Highland 53-32, and Granite City won at home over McCluer of Ferguson, Mo., 47-37.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 66, LITCHFIELD 62: In a game that was tight and closely fought all the way through, Jersey pulled out a four-point win on the road at Litchfield.

John Paul Vogel had a big game for the Panthers with 27 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh chipped in with 19 points, Abe Kribs came up with 10 points, Hunter Herkert had six points, and Aiden Kendall scored four points.

Jersey is now 2-8, while the Purple Panthers go to 4-5.

In another game played on Wednesday, Steeleville took a 63-24 decision at Dupo.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

On day three of the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic tournament, Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County won over Metro-East Lutheran 58-32, and Columbia won over Red Bud 55-30. The tournament concludes on Saturday, with the final tipping off at 1 p.m.

In a regular season game played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead, and went on win at Waterloo 62-43. In a result from Monday, at a tournament in Orchard Farm, Mo., Jersey won over St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo., 53-13.

JERSEY SPORTS ROUNDUP

JCMS Basketball hosted East Alton and won both games. The 7th grade won with a score of 55-26 followed by 8th grade with a final score of 53-21.

JCHS JV Wrestling traveled to Triad. Top performers were Maddox Williams 2-0, Bodey Waltz 4-0, Camden Williams 1-0, and Peyton Grindstaff 3-0.

JCHS JV/V Boys Basketball traveled to Litchfield. The JV lost a close game with a final score of 67-70, while the varsity won 66-62.

JCHS Varsity Girls Basketball traveled to the Orchard Farms tournament to play Wright City. The Lady Panthers won 62-41.

