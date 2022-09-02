EDWARDSVILLE 2, ALTON 0

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JACKSONVILLE 1

Senior forward Bryce Davis stayed hot for CM with a hat trick, while Brayden Zyung also scored in the Eagles' win over Jacksonville at Hauser Field.

Tyler Wilson assisted twice for the Eagles, while Josh Teems and Zyung also had assists. Ryan Hailey had five saves in goal to give CM the three points.

The Eagles maintained their 100 percent record and are now 6-0-0.

JERSEY 3, HILLSBORO 1

Alex Hubbell's brace (two goals) and Hunter Herkert's strike gave Jersey the three points in their road win at Hillsboro.

Logan Strong had two assists for the Panthers as Brady Maxeiner had nine saves in goal.

Jersey is now 4-2-0, while the Hilltoppers go to 3-1-1.

TRIAD 2, GRANITE CITY 1

Tobey Suter's brace (two goals), assisted by Charlie Gentemann and Wyatt Suter, were the difference as Triad won over visiting Granite City.

Max Rader made three saves in goal for the Knights, who go to 2-2-0, while the Warriors fall to 1-4-0.

COLLINSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

ALTON MARQUETTE 10, ROXANA 0

Eight different players got on the scoresheet for the Explorers as they improve their season to 3-1.

Kenny Rupp and Myles Paniagua each scored two goals. Nathan Bennett, Dre Davis, Charlie Fahnestock, Maicol Gonzalez, JP Hubert, and Jude Keller each scored.

Davis had three assists, Fahnestock had two, Gonzalez and Paniagua each had one and so did Quinn Copeland. Jack Keller started in goal for the Explorers and pick up his first win and shutout of the season.

Marquette Will begin conference play next week when they take on Maryville Christian and Father McGivney. The Shells fall to 2-3 on the season.

WATERLOO 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY 2

Father McGivney showed improvement following a tough 6-0 loss to Triad. They scored goals in each half, but couldn't outdo Waterloo's Caeden Wille's hat trick.

Nathan Charron, Ethan Gardent, and Trent Gleaner each had an assist for the Bulldogs.

The Griffins fall to 3-3 on the season and will play Metro-East Lutheran next week as they try to turn things around.

