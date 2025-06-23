GODFREY — ThriVe Metro East is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline “Jackie” Duty as its new executive director, following the resignation of former director Cara Paschal earlier this year.

The Board of Directors conducted a careful search, seeking a leader with the marketing expertise and digital strategy experience to expand outreach and serve more at-risk women and families in the region. With the recent launch of telehealth services, ThriVe Metro East is focusing on increasing its digital footprint, enhancing client engagement, and continuing to provide life-affirming care in new and innovative ways.

“We are proud to welcome Jackie Duty as the next Executive Director of ThriVe Metro East,” said Board Chair Dale Blachford. “Her decades of experience in media, marketing, and community development — combined with her deep-rooted commitment to life-affirming values— make her uniquely suited to lead this ministry forward.”

A lifelong Riverbend resident, Jackie has led teams across print, radio, television, and digital platforms, and has successfully built and sold her own marketing agency and media company. Her background includes developing large-scale marketing campaigns, building websites, managing cross-platform media efforts, and supporting community revitalization initiatives. She has also served on numerous boards and is actively involved in her local church. She is a #1 International Best-Selling author. She has four published books with two more hitting the market in the fall of 2025.

“I am very impressed with the history of this organization and the impact it has had for good,” Duty said. “We will continue to build on this mission and work together to shape a unique and exciting vision for the future.”

Under her leadership, ThriVe Metro East aims to grow its reach, deepen its impact, and continue its mission of offering hope, support, and life-affirming services to women and families across the region.

The organization also extends its sincere gratitude to Cara Paschal for her years of devoted service and transformational leadership.

About ThriVe Metro East

ThriVe Metro East is a 501(c)3 organization that empowers women and men to make life-affirming, esteemable, and healthy decisions about sex, pregnancy, and relationships.

ThriVe Metro East Express Women’s Healthcare offers Low Cost/No Cost Medical Services, including lab-quality pregnancy testing, pregnancy verification and ultrasound, STI testing and referrals, pre-abortion screening, and social service referrals for housing, medical care, food, counseling, and more. Walk-ins welcome; appointments encouraged.

