WOO RIVER - Isaac Thornton, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the school's football team. Thornton, who has been playing football for only three years, has quickly risen to become a captain and a role model for his teammates.

Isaac is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of Month for the Oilers.

"I try to be a leader, but I feel like giving my teammates someone they know they can look up to is just as important," Thornton said. His commitment to both leadership and academics has distinguished him among his peers.

Thornton credits much of his success to his coach, Garry Herron.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I’d like to thank my coaches for making me into who I am today," Thornton said. "They took a chance on a kid who didn’t even know the rules of football or had even played a sport until high school and developed me into the student-athlete I am today."

In addition to football, Thornton has participated in golf, wrestling, and track and field. However, his primary focus remains on football, where he enjoys the camaraderie and the dual challenges of offensive and defensive play.

"I’ve played a variety of positions, which lead to my love for the game both offensively and defensively," he said.

Thornton's high school career has not only honed his athletic skills but has also contributed to his personal development. "It’s not only developed my body physically, but also mentally. I’ve become a much more mature and confident person," he noted.

Looking ahead, Thornton is considering playing football at the collegiate level and has some schools in mind, although he remains undecided. He plans to major in marketing and minor in computer science.

Again, congrats to Isaac on his Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

More like this: