SAVANNAH, Ga. — Alton's Rayna Raglin, a 17-year-old track and field sensation, has demonstrated remarkable endurance and skill recently at the USATF Junior Olympics National track and field meet in Savannah, Ga. Raglin, competing in the 17-18 age division, earned All-American status in three events: the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes.

Raglin’s performance included a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter finals on Saturday, marking her seventh race of the week.

She was fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.88 for Dashers Track and Field out of Belleville. She placed sixth in the 200 meters in a time of 24.13. She was fifth in the 400 meters in a scorching time of 56.27.

Rayna is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton.

She competed in nine total races at the USATF Junior Olympics National Meet against some of the nation’s top athletes.

She noted the challenge of the competition and the heat, and said, “It was long and it was challenging, but I pushed it and had a great competition.”

This is not Raglin’s first experience at the national level, and she expressed enjoyment competing on the national stage. She also mentioned her involvement in other sports, including fall volleyball and indoor track, where she is new to the 400-meter event and hopes to break the Alton High School school record for that event next year.

Raglin was third in the 100 meters at the 2025 IHSA 3A Meet with a time of 11.81. She was fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 24.44.

Deserea Howard, who trained the Belleville Dashers athletes throughout the summer, has overseen their preparation for the national competition. The Dashers organization continues to develop young talent in track and field, as demonstrated by the performances of Raglin and her teammates at this year’s Junior Olympics.

