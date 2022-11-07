WOOD RIVER - Senior Tyler Robinson is a three-sport athlete for the East Alton Wood River Oilers. He just wrapped up his football season and is getting ready to start up in basketball. Then in the spring he'll be playing baseball.

He's been playing baseball and basketball since kindegarten and football since the 5th grade.

He says his favorite thing about playing all of these sports is being able to play them with his friends.

He wanted to thank his dad and grandpa for helping him become the athlete he is today.

"They've always worked with me to help me become the best that I can be," he said.

For the football season he plays at tight end. He's scored a touchdown and helped score a couple of two-point conversions. He's also made seven tackles and assisted on another seven.

In basketball he plays at forward. HE played in all 32 games last season for the Oilers who had a 12-20 record.

He scored 63 points last season and had 71 assists. He also pulled down 103 rebounds.

In the baseball season he's an outfielder and a pitcher. He finished with a .275 batting average through 69 at bats. He had 19 hits good for four RBIs. On the mound he made seven starts and made nine appearances. He racked up 30 strikeouts in that time.

Tyler plans on attending Illinois State University to pursue a career in business. At this time he is unsure if he will continue to play sports after high school.

