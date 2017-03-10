EDWARDSVILLE - Three vehicles were hit in what was described as “a smash-and-grab” series of burglaries Monday night at Planet Fitness in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said presently it is an active investigation and they are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible in the case. The police are reviewing video surveillance from both Planet Fitness and nearby Eclipse Car Wash.

“It happened between 7:30 and 9 p.m. Monday,” Kohlberg said of the incident. “Three vehicles were parked in the parking lot of Planet Fitness and car windows were smashed and purses were stolen. They were left on the floorboard and back seat.”

Kohlberg reminded the public that it takes only a few seconds for someone to break a window and get into a car.

“Be mindful whenever you are shopping, going to a fitness center to take in your valuable personal property and don’t leave in plain sight in your vehicle,” he said.

No other information about the case could be released at this time. Anyone with any information on the case or suspects, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

