EAST ALTON – East Alton and Wood River Police Departments work together on many cases that involve both jurisdictions and they did it again with the arrest last Friday of Kyle David Carter, 28, of 100 block of Herman in East Alton.

A couple of warrants for delivery of controlled substance had been filed out of Wood River, Carlton said, which allowed East Alton Police Department to get a search warrant to enter the residence on Herman.

East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said the arrest was made after several calls to police about the suspected home. The full charges of Carter have not yet been released, but there was methamphetamine and other materials found at the home, Carlton said.

A total of five people were taken into custody from the Herman residence at the time of the raid, but two were released. Two others - William L. Russell, 22, of Alton, and Samantha M. Hammelmann, of Wood River, 25, - are facing probation violation warrants after being taken into custody.

Carlton said he expects more charges will likely be coming for Carter in the coming days.

