EDWARDSVILLE – Jill Lambrechts, Jordan Schifano and Caitlyn Sporing were named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communications, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

All individuals had to have competed in at least 50 percent of matches and achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.500.

Lambrechts is a biological sciences major with a 4.000 GPA and posted a 19-8 singles record. She was named first team All-Ohio Valley Conference.

Schifano is a nursing major with a 3.938 GPA and posted a team-leading 24-5 singles record. She was named first team All-OVC.

Sporing is an exercise science major with a 3.667 GPA. She posted a 15-7 record in singles this season.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team will be announced June 1.

