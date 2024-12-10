EDWARDSVILLE - With their commitment to assisting students to advance academically, it is not surprising that these staff members, working in a program designed to empower students, are doing the same. Three employees of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s TRIO Upward Bound (UB) Programs will graduate with master’s degrees from SIUE on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Graduating are Christopher L. Cooper Sr., Upward Program director; Jasmeen Finn, UB counselor/data specialist; and Jurre Loveless, UB counselor.

“This degree offers the necessary skills to manage public programs, lead teams and navigate the complexities of government agencies, non-profits and other public service organizations,” said Cooper, who will receive a master’s in public administration (MPA). “I am deeply passionate about positively impacting my community, and this MPA degree equips me with the tools to address critical social issues like poverty, healthcare, education and environmental sustainability.”

Finn is also receiving an MPA degree. “I decided to study public administration, because I have always been passionate about making a substantial difference in people's lives,” she shared. “Being of service is my calling. With a public administration degree, I feel that I can be the change through organized, impactful service.”

“Public administration bridges my interests in leadership, problem-solving, and community development,” continued Finn. “It equips me with the tools to navigate the systems, advocate for changes in the community, and implement programs that address real societal needs.”

Loveless earned a master’s in project management. “I plan to use my degree to continue to create meaningful change in my community and beyond,” echoed Loveless. “With the knowledge and skills I’ve gained, I aim to work in roles that focus on policy development, community outreach and organizational leadership.”

“Whether in government, nonprofit, or private sectors, I want to be a driving force for solutions that empower individuals and strengthen communities,” continued Loveless.

In speaking about the good they want to do, both now and in the future, the UB employees reflected on the kind of reputation they hope to leave behind.

“I want my legacy to be one of empowerment and service,” shared Finn. “I hope to be remembered as someone who encouraged others to pursue their goals fearlessly, while fostering a sense of community and fairness. Whether through my work or personal interactions, I want to leave a lasting impact by contributing to meaningful change and creating an environment for others to succeed.”

Cooper also specified the kind of positive impact he hopes to pass on.

“I want to have impacted the lives of young people struggling with mental illness,” he said. “I hope to create a space where they feel supported, understood and empowered to overcome challenges. I want to be remembered for building a foundation that provides resources and care and helps break the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Upward Bound programs help youth prepare for higher education and serves students from East St. Louis, Charter (EC) and Madison, Lovejoy, Cahokia (MLC) high schools. Participants receive instruction in literature, composition and STEM subjects on college campuses after school, on Saturdays and during the summer. The quality services provided will prepare the students for successful high school completion and entrance into post-secondary programs. Upward Bound is a college-preparatory program designed to serve low-income and/or potential first-generation college students who are currently in grades 9-12. Upward Bound is part of the SIUE East St. Louis Center.

