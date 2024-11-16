Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Triple Shooting

ALTON, — Three individuals were shot inside a residence in the 1000 block of Tremont on Friday night, prompting a multi-agency response to assist the Alton Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victims inside the home. The Alton Fire Department provided immediate medical assistance before all three were transported to local hospitals, with at least one victim requiring airlift to a medical facility.

Agencies including the Madison County Sheriff's Office,Illinois State Police, Wood River, East Alton, Hartford, and Granite City Police Departments were also present at the scene and at the hospitals, aiding in the response efforts.

The Alton Police Investigation Unit is currently leading the investigation into the shooting. As of now, details regarding the number of shooters and their descriptions remain unclear.

Authorities have indicated that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Map Loading...

More like this:

Armed Robbery Prompts Investigation At Puff Zone Smoke Shop
Mar 14, 2025
Alton Police Investigating Burglary At Funky Cards and Collectibles
Mar 13, 2025
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Charges Announced In Aggravated Robbery Investigation In Alton
Mar 17, 2025
Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
3 days ago

 