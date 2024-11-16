Triple Shooting

ALTON, — Three individuals were shot inside a residence in the 1000 block of Tremont on Friday night, prompting a multi-agency response to assist the Alton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victims inside the home. The Alton Fire Department provided immediate medical assistance before all three were transported to local hospitals, with at least one victim requiring airlift to a medical facility.

Agencies including the Madison County Sheriff's Office,Illinois State Police, Wood River, East Alton, Hartford, and Granite City Police Departments were also present at the scene and at the hospitals, aiding in the response efforts.

The Alton Police Investigation Unit is currently leading the investigation into the shooting. As of now, details regarding the number of shooters and their descriptions remain unclear.

Authorities have indicated that more information will be released as it becomes available.

