EDWARDSVILLE – Three different players scored for SIUE and the Cougars defense stood strong in a 3-0 defeat of IUPUI Tuesday in men's soccer at Korte Stadium.

SIUE improved to 4-4-2 with the win, while IUPUI fell to 1-9.

"It was good to see the guys come out and get an early goal and then the biggest thing is get the shutout," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "We haven't had the combination of both.

Early on it was a struggle to get goals but we were defending well," Sanchez continued. "We've been getting goals recently but giving up goals. To get both today was great."

Mathias Ebbesen scored his first goal of the year in the 14th minute. After a throw-in by Greg Solawa, Devyn Jambga carried towards the corner, before playing a short cross into the box for Ebbesen, who tucked it under IUPUI goalkeeper Josh Gray, giving the Cougars the 1-0 lead.

The Cougars earned nine corner kicks during the game, including five in the second half. SIUE turned two of the corners into two second-half goals.

Austin Ledbetter made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. Keegan McHugh played a short corner kick out to Mohamed Awad who chipped the ball into the box, where Ledbetter headed it home. It was Ledbetter's third goal of the year.

McHugh hit a corner right to the center of the six-yard box in the 75th minute and Austin Polster finished it for his first career goal.

"We've been working hard on restarts on attacking sides," Sanchez said. "It was good to get a restart goal."

Sanchez stressed the importance of using a lot of players during the game. SIUE used eight substitutes in the win.

"We preach to the guys that we're all part of it," Sanchez said. "They've been doing great in training and they definitely deserve their opportunity tonight and they all did well."

The Cougars took a season-high 13 shots and outshot the Jaguars 13-5.

SIUE goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo made five saves en route to his third shutout of the year and the 14th of his career.

The Cougars next go on the road to Peoria, Illinois for a Saturday night game at Missouri Valley Conference foe Bradley.

"We have a lot of respect for Bradley and what they have done over the years and how hard they are to play against," Sanchez said. "We get a day off tomorrow so the guys can recover then gear up for Saturday night."

