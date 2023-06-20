ALTON - After a three-year hiatus due to COVID precautions, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is proud to announce the revival of the Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, June 25. Community members are invited to participate in the self-guided tour between 10:00am and 1:00pm at sustainable and edible yards, gardens, and farms across the Riverbend region. To learn more and RSVP, visit bit.ly/urbanfarmtour.

“The Urban Farm Tour is a great opportunity for neighbors to meet each other and see firsthand how other community members are transforming their yards into sustainable and edible yards, gardens, and farms,” said Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Urban Farm ‘tourists’ can expect to view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and even chickens! This event might inspire you to transform your own yard from an upkeep-intensive lawn to a backyard oasis that provides fresh produce, attracts the pollinators that keep our ecosystem thriving, and protects our environment.”

Urban areas tend to be centers for energy consumption and are often prone to an increased number of climate events, food sustainability issues, and pollution. Urban agriculture—from sprawling urban farms and greenhouses to small backyard gardens—has many environmental, economic, and social benefits. Not only can urban farms provide fresh and healthy produce, they can also improve air quality, reduce runoff associated with heavy rainfall, and attract pollinators that positively impact conservation efforts throughout the region.

Community members are welcome to attend the Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, June 25 and can register to attend via bit.ly/urbanfarmtour. Registrants will receive a map of the self-guided tour upon registration, and the tour will feature six urban gardens, farms, and community gardens. Tourists will be greeted by a guide at each location to answer questions about the farm.

