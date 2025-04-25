Connection Timeout

ELSAH - Three Rivers Community Farm will continue their 10th annual Plant Sale this upcoming weekend on May 3 and 4, 2025.

On Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, 2025, the event started. It continues next weekend on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4, 2025, where community members can stop by Three Rivers Community Farm to stock up on vegetable starts, herbs, native perennials and more. Located at 22935 Chautauqua Road in Elsah, the family-owned farm looks forward to the sale every year.

“It’s not only different plants that you can find at our plant sale. It’s different varieties,” explained owner Amy Cloud. “Big box stores kind of have the same varieties nationwide, whereas our plant sale, we know the varieties that work best in our climate, in our area, and these plants are going to be good-yielding for you.”

On Saturday, April 26, Post Commons was onsite selling coffee and the farm will also have pastries from Whisk Bakery available for purchase. The farm accepts cash, check, credit card and Venmo. They sell three different sizes of plants.

Cloud said most vegetable and herb starts are in three-inch pots and come in at $3.75. Four-packs, like cucumbers, green beans and basil, cost $4. Most native perennials come in four-inch pots for $6, though a few special varieties bump the cost up to $7.

You can also purchase the farm’s potting soil for $13 a bag. They will be selling compost for $11 a bag, or you can bring a bucket and scoop your own compost for $5. Cloud emphasized the importance of utilizing compost when starting a garden.

“Just adding a nice thin layer of compost to your garden will help feed it all season long,” she said.

Cloud noted that they have “plenty of plants,” so there’s no rush to be the first one there. When you arrive at the Plant Sale, you’ll park in the grass and then walk up to the barn. There will be parking attendants to guide you.

When planning your garden, Cloud encourages people to think about what they’d enjoy eating and what their yard looks like. She noted that Three Rivers Community Farm has decades of experience, so they can help people choose the plants that are best for them. They’re happy to answer any questions you may have.

“We’ve been at this farming gig for 19 years now, so we do have some good knowledge to share,” she said. “I want people to focus on what they enjoy eating. So if you’re thinking of vegetables or herbs, think about what you’ll be excited to eat and grow those things to start. For bedding plants, you really need to think about whether you have sun or shade, and we have plants for both of those types of yards.”

The farm has a kids’ space for parents who want to “shop in peace,” Cloud joked, but she suggests folks bring their kids and involve them in the gardening process from a young age. Not only does this encourage kids to try new foods, but she noted the mental health benefits of gardening are immeasurable.

New this year, Three Rivers Community Farm will not open their Farm Stand but instead offer online orders through their website. People can then pick up their orders at the farm on Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer.

For more information about Three Rivers Community Farm and their work, including upcoming events, visit their official website at ThreeRiversCommunityFarm.com.

“It doesn’t have to be super expensive,” Cloud added of gardening. “Just get a couple small pots and put some nice annual bedding plants in there, have some color right by the front porch, and that makes a huge difference…It’s just good for you all around.”