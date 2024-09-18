MADISON COUNTY — Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a significant traffic incident on Interstate 270 westbound at milepost 5 at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

ISP provided additional details about the accident and said the preliminary investigation revealed that a Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer (TTST) caught fire, leading to a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the ISP report, the initial incident began when a TTST caught fire on the westbound side of I-270.

A second TTST stopped directly behind the burning vehicle, followed by two passenger vehicles. Subsequently, a third TTST failed to stop, resulting in a rear-end collision that involved all the stationary vehicles.

ISP said three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident prompted the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-270 on Tuesday, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire and the subsequent crash. No further information is available at this time.