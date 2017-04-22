SEE VIDEO OF ALTON-CM SOFTBALL GAME BELOW:

ALTON 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Ashlyn Betz, Tomi Dublo and Sydney Hartmann each homered as Alton defeated Civic Memorial 10-2 at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday. The Redbirds went to 16-5 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 7-9.

Betz was 3-for-4 with the homer, RBI and two runs scored for the Redbirds, while Hartman went 3-for-3 with the homer and a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Dublo was 2-for-4 with the double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Savannah Fisher was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Abby Scyoc 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Scyoc got the win, fanning three.

Alton hosts Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then visits Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; CM is at Triad at 4:15 p.m. Monday and hosts Marquette Catholic at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

