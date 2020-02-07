EAST ST. LOUIS - Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 20 points, while Que Love added 15 and Maria Smith had 13 points as the Tigers defeated East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game 59-31 Thursday night at the East St. Louis gym.

Love's 15 points put her to within two points of becoming the 19th member of the 1,000-career point club for Edwardsville. Emmonie Henderson hold the Tigers' all-time career scoring record with1,806 points.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, then went on runs of 11-4 and 16-2 at the end of the first half to take a 40-15 lead at halftime. The Tigers extended the lead to 52-26 after three, and an early fourth-quarter basket from Love sent the game into the running clock rule the rest of the way.

Elle Evans added four points for Edwardsville, while Macy Silvey had three points and Kylie Burg and Ariana Bennett had two points each.

The Flyers were led by Jaliah Pelly's 19 points, while Jazzman Westly-Young added five.

The Tigers move up to 21-1 on the season, 10-0 in the SWC, and can clinch their 11th consecutive championship on Tuesday evening in a key game against O'Fallon at the Panther Dome, then close out the regular season Feb. 13 at Alton. East Side falls to 13-12 on the year.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

