BELLEVILLE — The Board of Fire and Police Commission and the City Council have announced recent promotions within the Belleville Police Department. Lieutenant Robert Thomason has been promoted to Captain, Master Sergeant Tim Crimm to Lieutenant, and Detective Angelque Shields to Sergeant. The promotions recognize the officers' achievements and service to the community. Officials encourage residents to join in congratulating the officers on their new roles within the department.