EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials announced Thursday that three additional lives had been lost from COVID-19.

Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona said the three who died were as follows: a female in her 60s, a male in his 60s and a female in her 70s. Because of confidentiality laws, no other details about their deaths could be released.

Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said it was with "a sad heart" he makes the announcement of the additional coronavirus deaths in the region.

"We will pray for their families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones," Chairman Prenzler said.

Madison County is reporting 149 confirmed cases, including the five deaths. The county reported its first death on April 7.

Corona again emphasized again it’s vital at this point for residents to continue to adhere to the stay-at-home order. She said the importance of only going out for essential services and only when absolutely necessary.

Corona said when you have to go out, continue to practice healthy hygiene, including washing hands, follow social distancing, and wear a mask.

For the latest information on COVID-19 or coronavirus resources, visit the Madison County Health Department online at www.madisonchd.org or on Facebook @MadisonCHD. Also, visit www.co.madison.il.us for more news and a daily update or on Facebook @MadisonCountyIL.

IDPH Announces 125 Additional Deaths Statewide

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 125 additional deaths from coronavirus complications. ISPH also said there were 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois from Wednesday to Thursday.

This is a synopsis of the deaths from coronavirus in Illinois over the last day:

- Bond County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Alexander County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

