MURRAY, Ky. – Three SIUE volleyball players and Head Coach Leah Johnson earned accolades Wednesday evening at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament banquet.

Junior middle blocker Taylor Joens was named to the OVC first team. Junior outside hitter Jackie Scott and senior setter Mallory Mangun were named to the second team. Johnson was named the OVC Coach of the Year.

The honors come in a season in which the Cougars broke records for wins at the Division I level (20) and wins in league play (13). SIUE earned the No. 2 seed for the OVC Tournament, its best ever, and faces seventh-seeded Morehead State in a 1:30 p.m. match Thursday.

Joens finished the regular season with the best hitting percentage in the OVC at .320. She is in line to become just the second SIUE player in the Division I era to finish a single season with a hitting percentage of better than .300. Joens also led the Cougars in kills (299), kills per set (2.85) and service aces (23).

Scott was SIUE's lone player to play in all six rotations this season. She hit .157 with 1.99 kills per set and was third on the team in digs per set (2.76).

Mangun, who is among the top five all-time at SIUE in assists, averaged 5.63 assists per set while running a 6-2 offense for the Cougars. She was second on the team with 2.83 digs per set. Her 22 service aces also were second on the team.

Johnson is in her sixth season as head coach of the Cougars. SIUE made one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I volleyball season with 12 more wins than last season heading into the OVC Tournament.

