GRAFTON - On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, three motorcyclists were cited for excessive speeding along State Highway 100 near Grafton, by Jersey County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kevin Ayres.

The individuals were clocked at speeds of 142 miles per hour and 130 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, leading to their arrests for Reckless Driving.

The motorcyclists were subsequently transported to the Jersey County Jail, and their motorcycles were towed. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement emphasizing the dangers of high-speed driving.

“If you lose control of any vehicle while traveling at such speeds, you will not survive. Moreover, anyone you hit, that person will not survive,” the statement read.

The JCSO reiterated the importance of adhering to traffic laws, urging drivers to exercise caution and consider the safety of themselves and others on the road.

“We respectfully ask that everyone obey our traffic laws and use common sense, and respect the lives of others when driving,” the statement concluded.

