EDWARDSVILLE – Three men have been charged in connection with an Edwardsville Police Department investigation into an ATM alarm that sounded at a local bank early Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Officers responded to the ATM alarm in the 100 block of South Main Street. While investigating the alarm, responding officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon further investigation, the following three subjects were taken into custody:

Jose Mora Herrera, 24, H/M;

Keyler Gimenez Barreto, 19, H/M;

Carlos A. Marcanos-Gonzalez, 27, H/M;

On Friday, May 23, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued two criminal charges each on Herrera, Barreto, and Marcanos-Gonzalez:

COUNT 1 – Attempted Theft, a class 3 felony

COUNT 2 – Computer Tampering, a class 4 felony

The three were in custody as of Tuesday, May 27, at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

