Three Men Charged After Edwardsville Police Respond and Investigate ATM Alarm
EDWARDSVILLE – Three men have been charged in connection with an Edwardsville Police Department investigation into an ATM alarm that sounded at a local bank early Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Officers responded to the ATM alarm in the 100 block of South Main Street. While investigating the alarm, responding officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon further investigation, the following three subjects were taken into custody:
Jose Mora Herrera, 24, H/M;
Keyler Gimenez Barreto, 19, H/M;
Carlos A. Marcanos-Gonzalez, 27, H/M;
On Friday, May 23, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued two criminal charges each on Herrera, Barreto, and Marcanos-Gonzalez:
COUNT 1 – Attempted Theft, a class 3 felony
COUNT 2 – Computer Tampering, a class 4 felony
The three were in custody as of Tuesday, May 27, at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing.
These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: