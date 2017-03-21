SOUTH ROXANA - March 12 will be a special day forever for the Puskar and Rands family.

Recently, the birth of Aralynn Paige Rands at 4:11 a.m. on March 12, 2017, completed the perfect trifecta of birthdays for the family. Aralynn’s father, Jeffrey Lynn Rands, Jr., was born March 12, 1993 to Sherry Lynn Puskar, now 45, of South Roxana.

Jeffrey’s mother, Sherry, now Aralynn’s grandmother, was born on March 12, 1972.

Aarlynn weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces when born. Jeffrey was 8 pounds, 14 ounces at birth.

“Having Aarlynn on my birthday and Jeffrey’s birthday is absolutely incredible,” Puskar said. “I Googled to see what the chances of this happening and it said there is a better chance of winning the lottery than three generations in a family having the same birthday.

“She really was the best birthday present ever other than my son being born on that day," she said. "If you ask my dad, he said it is all in the genes.

“My parents were both born on Christmas Eve, 5 minutes apart. My parents both always celebrated their birthdays together on Christmas Eve."

Every year, Sherry and Jeffrey have a barbecue and a big day of celebration on March 12. Jeffrey has suggested that on Aarlynn’s first birthday, March 12, 2018, that they have the biggest birthday celebration yet.

“I am going to spoil my granddaughter even more than my son,” Sherry said. “March 12 will always be a special day for all of us. It is crazy all three of us were born on that day. I know something like this doesn’t happen at all, if ever.”

Puskar took some time after her granddaughter was born to reflect and think about how fortunate she is to have a healthy son and now a granddaughter.



“We are very blessed,” Puskar said. “After she was born, I just sat there for a minute. I couldn’t believe that she was born on March 12. I think having Aarlynn being born on the same day as my birthday and Jeffrey’s birthday will make us even closer.

