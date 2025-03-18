ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A head-on collision on U.S. Route 50 in St. Clair County resulted in the deaths of three individuals in a crash that was reported at 8:49 p.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police Troop 8.

The crash occurred west of Clinton County Line Road in St. Clair County, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two occupants deceased at the scene, while a third was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours as officials investigated the incident, with the roadway reopening at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

As of now, no further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash or the identities of those involved.

The Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

