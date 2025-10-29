ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Three juveniles were taken into custody after a burglary at Crown Guns in St. Charles early Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, 2025, resulting in the theft of several firearms, St. Charles County Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., on Oct. 28, 2025, St. Charles County Emergency Dispatch received an alarm notification from the gun store located at 1964 S. Old Highway 94. St. Charles County Police said upon arrival, officers found severe damage to the front door and evidence of forced entry. The business was searched, but no suspects were located at that time. The business owner confirmed that multiple firearms were stolen.

St. County Police said security footage revealed several suspects and vehicles involved in the burglary, prompting the St. Charles County Police Department Property Crimes Division to open an investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later that evening, at about 7:30 p.m., St. Louis County Police located one of the vehicles identified in the burglary. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued but ended quickly when the suspect vehicle crashed.

Three juveniles fled on foot but were apprehended shortly after. Officers recovered three firearms from the gun store burglary at the scene. The suspects were transported to the St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center, where they remain in custody.

A second vehicle connected to the burglary was found unoccupied later that night.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released additional information.

More like this: