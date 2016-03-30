GREENE COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 9 at ¼ mile west of 1700E in Greene County.

Illinois State Police District 18 said in a statement, the driver of the truck, Jacob Fanning, 21, of White Hall, was westbound on Greene County Road 9 when his vehicle left the roadway. Fanning overcorrected his truck in an attempt to get it back onto the roadway and lost control of the truck, the State Police said.

State Police continued: “The truck then proceeded to roll over and came to rest in the roadway,” the State Police said. “All of the occupants were ejected from the truck. Fanning and Franklin Springman, 19, of Greenfield, were transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL., by Survival Flight. A juvenile, 17 years old, was transported to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville., by the Greene County Ambulance."

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

