EAST St. Louis - Three people were shot outside a nightclub in East St. Louis early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

East St. Louis police received a report of gunfire with a man down at 2:37 a.m. at Another Level nightclub, located at 600 Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers responded along with agents from the Illinois State Police’s Public Safety Enforcement Group. Upon arrival, they found three victims who had been shot, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate information available about their conditions or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Illinois State Police said the case remains under investigation. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

