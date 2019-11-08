EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that three are in custody for an estimated 150 car burglaries after a joint investigation in the Alton-Godfrey area during the last week.

The two adults charged are Keisha Nichole Lytle, 19, of Wood River, and Deandre M. Gilmore, 19, of Alton. A juvenile not named is also in custody.

"The vast majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims due to no forced entry being made into the vehicles," Madison County Detective Lt. in Investigations, Brian Koberna, said. "During the early morning hours of November 7, 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several vehicle burglary reports in the Godfrey area near West Delmar. In addition, two vehicles were reported stolen in the area. The majority of the vehicle burglary reports were similar in that the victims’ vehicles were reportedly unlocked and only small miscellaneous items (e.g. change currency, personal effects, etc.) inside the vehicles were taken.

"As the investigation continued, enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents which appeared to be related within the jurisdiction of the Alton Police Department earlier in the week. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Alton Police Department to develop suspects in the case. During the evening hours of November 7, 2019, officers and detectives from the Alton Police Department and deputies and investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s office were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and take several subjects into custody."

The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against:

Lytle and Gilmore were charged with several felonious offenses. COUNT 1: Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles, COUNT(S) 2-8: Burglary (Class 3 Felony). An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. They are currently in custody at the Alton Police Department, pending transfer to the Madison County jail in lieu of bond. The bond was set at $100,000.00 (10 percent to apply) on each defendant.

An additional subject was also petitioned to the juvenile courts in conjunction with the above-related offenses, and offenses of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer; therefore, his/her identity will not be named at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

