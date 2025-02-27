ALTON – Two Wood River residents face felony charges for stealing extension cords and allegedly intending to break into an Alton building, while another faces theft and burglary charges in a separate case.

Cody L. Harper, 42, and Heather L. Brown, 34, both of Wood River, were each charged on Feb. 21, 2025 with Class 3 felony counts of theft and Class 4 felony counts of possession of burglary tools.

The two reportedly stole “several 100-foot extension cords” worth over $500 which were property of BSI Constructors on Nov. 24, 2024. They were also charged with possessing a set of 18-inch bolt cutters, with the intent to break into a property in the 600 Block of East Broadway in Alton.

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against Harper and Brown, who were each granted pretrial release from custody.

In a similar but unrelated case, Cody L. Harper, 42, also of Wood River, was charged with theft and burglary, both Class 3 felonies.

On Jan. 21, 2025, Harper allegedly stole over $500 worth of “various rolls of wire,” which were property of Springfield Electric Supply Company, according to court documents. He was also charged with breaking into a company-owned flatbed trailer which was property of the same company.

Harper’s case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

