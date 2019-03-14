WOOD RIVER - Three East Alton-Wood River High School sophomores are on their way to a special summer-pre-college program at Brown University, a prestigious Ivy League School.

Twins, MaKenzie and Chase Garland, as well as, Jasmine Finley, have what parents call "an amazing summer journey ahead of them."

The pre-college program at the elite Ivy League school allows selected high school students (who meet both academic and personal criteria and have excellent letters of recommendation from educational/ community leaders), from all over the world to get a taste of what it would be like if they chose to attend such a school after graduation.

Students are offered over 200 subject choices in order to pick a three-week program in their area of interest. The East Alton-Wood River students have chosen the following areas: (MaKenzie, psychology, Chase, pre-med, and Jasmine, biology.

During the three weeks, students are able to live in the school's dorms and spend their time living as regular university students. While at Brown University, students are considered adults and free to explore the campus and surrounding areas, while also expanding their educational experiences.

This opportunity is a chance for high school students to experience university-level learning from actual professors while juggling the freedom of living unsupervised for the most part.

