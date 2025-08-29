EAST ST. LOUIS — A house fire in East St. Louis early Friday morning, Aug. 29, 2025, has claimed the lives of three people, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Bond Avenue, according to St. Clair County authorities. Emergency crews from the East St. Louis Fire Department and Police Department responded and remained at the scene as of 10 a.m.

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office identified the three victims. They are Sylvester Reeves, 94, Pierre Manley, 56, and Cheryle M. Johnson, 59.

The coroner's office said the three died from smoke inhalation. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

