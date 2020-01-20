There were 3 fatalities in a two-vehicle head-on collision that took place Sunday, January 19th at 3:28 a.m in Pope County.

The drivers of both vehicles, and one passenger were killed, with eight passengers injured. Vehicles in the collision were a Dodge Charger and a Limousine.

The Illinois State Police District 22, ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, Pope County Sheriff’s Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 34, ¾ of a mile north of Williams Hill Road. Upon arrival a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames. The investigation into the crash revealed the Dodge Charger crossed the center line into the path of a Lincoln limousine striking the limousine head on. The driver of both the Charger and Limousine were pronounced deceased on scene. One of the nine limousine passengers was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The other eight limousine passengers were transported to regional hospitals due to injuries. Route 34 was closed for approximately 6 hours for the crash investigation and cleanup. The investigation into the crash continues.

Names of those who died in the crash have not yet been released.

