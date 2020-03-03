LINCOLN - A small airplane crashed at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, on I-55 at Milepost 126 in Lincoln.

Three occupants were on the plane and have been confirmed deceased by the Logan County Coroner. The identification of the deceased is pending next-of-kin notification.

The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate. Multiple agencies are on the scene to assist.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is responding. I-55 S/B traffic is being diverted at M/P 126 into Lincoln, IL. by IDOT. I-55 S/B road closure is expected for an extended period of time (4-5 hours).

