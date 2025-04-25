HARTFORD — A medical helicopter crashed and caught fire Thursday evening during a training event hosted by the Hartford Fire Department, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:51 p.m. on April 24 as Arch Medical Helicopter took off from the training site. An unknown cause led to the crash, according to officials.

The Hartford Fire Department, with assistance from the South Roxana, Roxana, Mitchell, and Wood River fire departments, responded to the scene. Madison County HazMat and Madison County Emergency Management also provided support.

Article continues after sponsor message

Three crew members aboard the helicopter, including the pilot, were transported by ambulance to hospitals in St. Louis. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were reported in stable condition.

Hartford Police said the road affected by the crash would reopen soon.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

More like this: