WOOD RIVER - A three-car crash at the intersection of Illinois Highway 143 and 111 created brief rush-hour chaos on Tuesday night.

Wood River Police received a call about the accident at 5:40 p.m. and both the police and Wood River Fire Department responded to the scene.

Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said the initial call said there was possible entrapment in one of the vehicles. One person was placed in an ambulance, but no report was available on extent of injuries in the crash.

Bunt said one of the drivers failed to yield turning left and that sparked the accident.

“An accident in that intersection can create havoc,” Bunt added. “We have had some bad accidents there over the years. The last major one I remember involved a motorcycle on the day of Blessing of the Bikes a few years ago. One of the bikes was hit there. People are coming through in both directions and if people aren’t paying attention something can happen quickly at that intersection.”

Bunt said the police and fire officials had the scene cleaned up by 6:30 p.m. He praised police and fire departments both for their quick response and efforts directing traffic during the cleanup time and assistance to the motorists involved.

