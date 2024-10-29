GRANITE CITY - Three Granite City residents have been charged with mob action and more after committing battery against the same victim in public at a Granite City bar.

Timothy J. Hildebrand, 55, Curtis R. Lewis, 34, and Dallas S. Graham, 24, all of Granite City, were charged with mob action (each Class 4 felonies) and aggravated battery (each Class 3 felonies).

The charges stem from an Oct. 13, 2024 incident at Paddy McD’s bar in Granite City, according to petitions to deny pretrial release for all three individuals.

Lewis allegedly choked a victim “while he was being battered” before the victim lost consciousness and was thrown to the ground. Lewis, Hildebrand, and Graham then reportedly all began kicking the unconscious victim while he remained on the ground before fleeing the scene once law enforcement arrived. The victim was later transported for medical treatment at an area hospital.

The Granite City Police Department presented all three cases against Hildebrand, Lewis, and Graham. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate all three have since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

