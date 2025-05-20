ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three suspects have been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in the 1100 block of Rio Street, authorities said.

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Briana Davis, 20, of Florissant; Deangelo Morris, 18, of St. Louis; and Christian Parker, 20, of St. Louis. Each is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond with no 10% bond option.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Keshon Parker of Florissant, Mo., was shot and killed in the afternoon hours of May 14, 2025. St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded at 1:20 p.m. on May 14, 2025, to reports of a shooting. The victim was found with life-threatening gunshot injuries and transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to probable cause statements, multiple suspects drove to the victim’s location acting together. Two armed suspects were dropped off by the driver, confronted the victim, and shot him. The driver then picked up the two armed suspects and all three fled the scene. Ring camera footage, witness statements, video evidence, and other information confirmed the identities of the suspects.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Authorities emphasize that charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-TIPS. Additional details will be released as they become available.

