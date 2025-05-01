GRANITE CITY – Three individuals face similar charges after working in pairs on a series of Granite City burglaries.

David L. Miller, 50, and Robert D. Kelly Jr., 43, both of Granite City, were each charged on April 22, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.

On Oct. 25, 2024, the two allegedly knowingly entered a building without authority in the 2400 block of Delmar Ave. in Granite City with the intent to commit theft. The Granite City Police Department presented both cases against Miller and Kelly, and both were granted pretrial release.

Three months later on Feb. 2, 2025, Kelly was once again charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary – as was Mary A. Gentle, 34, listed as homeless out of Granite City.

In this case, the two reportedly entered a building without authority and intending to commit theft in the 2500 block of W. 20th St. in Granite City. The cases against Kelly and Gentle were presented by the Granite City Police Department, and both were ordered released from custody.

Both Kelly and Gentle were charged with yet another Class 2 felony count of burglary stemming from an incident on April 21, 2025, when the two are accused of entering a freight container in the 1700 block of Grand Ave. in Granite City without authority. Gentle was additionally charged in this case with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

The Granite City Police Department also presented these latest cases against Kelly and Gentle, both of whom have again been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

