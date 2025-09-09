



GRANITE CITY – Three people from around the Riverbend were charged on the same day with possession of stolen vehicles in a series of cases presented by local authorities.

Paige M. Keils, 29, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 4, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles. Keils allegedly possessed a 2010 Ford Fusion bearing an Illinois registration number which she knew to be stolen on July 26, 2025.

The case against Keils was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She was granted pretrial release from custody.

Laura R. Williams, 37, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was also charged on Sept. 4, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles in a separate case. Williams is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen Chevrolet Silverado on July 31, 2025.

Paul T. Porter, 46, of Collinsville, was charged in another separate case filed on Sept. 4, 2025 with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles, also a Class 2 felony. Porter is charged with possessing a 2008 Toyota Tundra which he reportedly knew to be stolen on Jan. 30, 2025.

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against Williams and Porter, both of whom were ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

