GRANITE CITY — Three suspects have been charged in connection with the death of a St. Louis man whose body was found in Granite City on April 24, 2025.

Kenneth Whitehorn, 58, of St. Louis, was discovered deceased on Alton Street near Pontoon Road in Granite City.

DeWayne Franklin, 41, of St. Louis, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

Brittany Howard, 37, also from St. Louis, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Michael McCollum, 75, of Florissant, is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

Franklin and McCollum are currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail. Howard remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.