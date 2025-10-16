Chelsea N. Stout.Rico F. Long.Stacey T. Samuels.ALTON — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, the Alton Police Department announced on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Following an extensive and fast-moving investigation, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine charged Rico F. Long, Stacey T. Samuels, and Chelsea N. Stout with multiple offenses related to the incident.

Long and Samuels each face two counts: aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender. Stout faces three counts: aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery, and obstructing justice.

All three individuals are being held at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing under the SAFE-T Act.

The Alton Police Department emphasized its commitment to thoroughly investigating violent crimes and holding offenders accountable to maintain community safety.

All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

