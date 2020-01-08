EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged in connection with an incident outside The Back Bar and Milos Tobacco Road in Edwardsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 228 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Charged are the following:

Kain A. Goodall – Age 20 - Edwardsville, IL., Count I – Theft Count II – Criminal Trespass Count III – Criminal Damage to Property.

Clifford W. Forsyth – Age 19 - Troy, IL., Count I – Criminal Trespass.

Andrew J. Viviano – Age 19 - Robertsville, MO., Count I – Criminal Damage to Property Count II – Criminal Trespass.

The Edwardsville Police Department conducted a criminal investigation regarding an incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 228 N. Main Street, said Edwardsville Police Department Major Mike Fillback.

"During this incident, property belonging to The Back Bar and Milos Tobacco Road was damaged and items were stolen," he said. "The Back Bar had lighting, signs, and a fence post damaged, while no parking signs were stolen from Milos Tobacco Road. After a review of video footage from area cameras, suspects were identified and have been charged.

The public is reminded criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

