Three arrested on burglary charges
On September 14, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office took a number of vehicle burglary reports in an around the Villa Marie Subdivision, in Godfrey, Illinois.
Investigators assigned to the offenses developed evidence linking a group of individuals from the Cottage Hills / Bethalto region to the crimes, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said.
The subjects have been taken into custody and are charged with eight separate felony burglary charges. Their bonds are set at $100,000.00 each. The suspects are identified as:
DAVID “JORDAN” PANZIER
M/W DOB 07/09/98
300 BLOCK OF E. MAIN STREET
BETHALTO, IL.
(1ST IMAGE)
JOHN J. SANDERS II
M/W DOB 7/31/96
1400 BLOCK OF 1ST STREET
COTTAGE HILLS, IL.
(2ND IMAGE)
KAITLYN R. REXFORD
F/W DOB 11/05/96
400 BLOCK OF TEXAS STREET
BETHALTO, IL.
(3RD IMAGE)
