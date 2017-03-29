WOOD RIVER - A Wood River Police Department investigation into an alleged shooting attack led to arrests of three individuals at a residence near West Penning and Haller on Monday.

At 10:34 a.m. Monday, the Wood River Police Department received a 9-1-1 from a male advising he was shot at inside of a residence near West Penning and Haller.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said on officers' arrival the complainant advised he went to the residence after communicating with a female on a website. The complainant said he arrived at the residence where money was exchanged for sex in one of the bedrooms of the house.

While inside the bedroom, for a short time, a black male entered the bedroom and fired a gun in his direction. The male suspect told the complainant to leave the residence, which he did.

"After identifying the house in question we determined the resident Raymond A. Fields has a violent history; including attempted murder and robbery," Bunt said. "A female inside the residence was contacted via her cell phone. After approximately 20 minutes the female exited the residence. The female, later identified as Courtney Womack, was uncooperative and denied Fields was inside the residence."

"A short time later another adult female and a small child exited the residence after being told several times over a loud speaker to do so. This female was identified as Womack’s mother, Michelle Gentry. The small child was identified as Womack’s and Fields’ child. Gentry also denied Fields was inside the residence. After a short stand off, Fields was observed trying to sneak out the back door. He was quickly taken into custody without incident."

Bunt continued: "Evidence and statements allowed us to obtain a search warrant for the residence. After an extensive search, a weapon was located inside the residence with two extended magazines of ammunition."

Today the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office. The following charges were authorized:

Raymond T. Fields

40 years old

1st block of West Penning

Wood River, Il

Count-1 Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Class 1

Count-2 Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon Class 2 (Enhanced 2-10 years DOC)

Article continues after sponsor message

Bond $100,000.00

Courtney L.A. Womack

28 years old

1st block of West Penning

Wood River, Il

Count-1 Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm Class 1

Count-2 Obstructing Justice Class 4

Bond $100,000.00

Michelle A. Gentry

51 years old

4000 block Tarlton Dr.

St. Louis, Mo.

Count-1 Obstructing Justice Class 4

Bond $20,000.00

The child is in the custody of DCFS.

More like this: